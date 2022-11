Petry dished out a game-high seven hits during Friday's 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Petry showed off a variety of skills during Friday's Hockey Hall of Fame game. The 34-year-old defenseman compiled a season-high for delivered checks and has collected 26 hits over his past five outings. Petry also added three shots and three blocks during 21:04 of ice time versus the Maple Leafs.