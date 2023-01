Petry (upper body) joined the Penguins for Monday's practice.

Petry was practicing with the Penguins for the first time since he sustained an upper-body injury Dec. 10. It's an important step forward, but he was wearing a no-contact jersey, so Petry's probably not quite ready to rejoin the Penguins' lineup. He has three goals and 12 points in 28 contests this season.