Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and won't play against the Stars on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Petry's absence will see Kris Letang restored to the No. 1 power-play unit, though the move likely would have been made eventually regardless. With Petry sidelined, Pierre-Olivier Joseph will likely see the biggest uptick in ice time while Chad Ruhwedel will slot back into the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, Petry was stuck in a 13-game goal drought during which he recorded five assists, 20 shots and 41 hits.