Petry (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Petry missed the last five games with the injury, but his return should bolster the Penguins' defense corps. The 35-year-old is set to play on the second pairing and second power-play unit, which will likely cause Pierre-Olivier Joseph to lose some playing time.