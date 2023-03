Petry (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Rangers in the first period, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Petry took a hit from Tyler Motte early in the first period and wasn't able to return to the game. He also left the Penguins' previous game early, so there's some overall concern about wear and tear. If he can't play in Saturday's rematch with the Rangers, Chad Ruhwedel would likely join the lineup.