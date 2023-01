Petry (upper body) was taken off the long-term injured reserve list Friday, per Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Petry, who was last in the lineup Dec. 10, was regarded as a game-time decision for Friday's contest against Ottawa, but this move suggests that he'll play. The 35-year-old has three goals and 12 points in 28 contests while averaging 22:20 of ice time this season.