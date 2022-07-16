Montreal traded Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Penguins in exchange for Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick, PuckPedia reports.

Petry had a down year in 2021-22, collecting only six goals and 27 points while averaging 22:07 of ice time through 68 contests with the Canadiens, but he just racked up 12 goals and 42 points through 55 games with Montreal in 2020-21, and he could return to that form with a Penguins team that should be far better than last year's iteration of the Habs. Look for Petry to skate in a top-four role while seeing time with Pittsburgh's second power-play unit next season.