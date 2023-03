Petry (upper body) is with the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Petry's potential return would be a huge boost for the Penguins' blue line which is still without Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body) and Dmitry Kulikov (lower body). If Petry is cleared to play against Colorado or Dallas on Wednesday or Thursday, respectively, he figures to be a near-lock for the No. 2 power-play unit.