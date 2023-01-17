Petry (upper body) will make the trip to Ottawa for Wednesday's matchup, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Petry has been out of action for the Pens' last 15 games, so he can be activated off LTIR at any point now. The defenseman did practice in a regular sweater Tuesday, clearing another hurdle for his return to action. Pittsburgh could certainly use Petry right now with both Kris Letang (lower body) and Jan Rutta (upper body) unavailable versus the Sens. If Petry does play Wednesday, he could get a look with the No. 1 power-play unit.