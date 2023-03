Petry scored twice Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Petry scored twice in a 25-second span in the second period -- the first one came from the left circle and the second one from the right circle. Petry is the fourth defender in the past 15 years to score two in 25 seconds or less. He joins Erik Karlsson of the Sharks (23 seconds on Nov. 1, 2022), Brent Burns with the Sharks (22 seconds on Feb. 11, 2015) and Dustin Byfuglien with the Blackhawks (16 seconds on Nov. 30, 2007).