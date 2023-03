Petry (upper body) isn't expected to play against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Petry also missed Pittsburgh's previous two contests. He is traveling with the team though, so Petry might still return for Thursday's game in Dallas. Through 52 appearances this season, the 35-year-old has five goals, 26 points, 168 hits and 86 blocks.