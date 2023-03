Petry (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will miss out against Ottawa on Monday.

Petry will be shelved for the second straight game due to his upper-body injury but may not be out long-term. The blueliner is stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he managed just 10 shots and two assists. Taylor Fedun will suit up versus the Senators on Monday but could be dropped from the lineup once Petry is cleared to play.