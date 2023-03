Petry (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Rangers, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Petry will miss a game after taking a high hit from Tyler Motte in Thursday's game versus the Rangers. The 35-year-old Petry hasn't registered a point in his last four outings. Look for Chad Ruhwedel to play in place of Petry for this contest.