Penguins' Jeff Taylor: Shipped back to minors
Taylor was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, TSN reports.
Taylor was brought in as a potential emergency stand-in if Juuso Riikola was unable to give it a go Thursday, but with the Finn's maintenance day behind him, the 24-year-old Taylor will rejoin the Baby Pens -- with whom he has tallied one helper in two appearances.
