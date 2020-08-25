Lindgren was included in a six-player trade Tuesday which saw him head to Pittsburgh from Toronto along with Kasperi Kapanen and Pontus Aberg in a swap for Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander, David Warsofsky and a 2020 first-round pick.

Lindgren is already expected to start the 2020-21 campaign with Swedish club MODO Hockey but figures to be with the Pens when training camp kicks off in November. With AHL Toronto this year, the 23-year-old defenseman notched one goal and eight helpers in 31 appearances. There likely won't be a spot for Lindgren on the 23-man roster next year, though he could earn a call-up or two if injuries pop up.