Puljujarvi registered an assist in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.
Puljujarvi has generated two goals, one assist and seven shots in six games since returning to the lineup. The winger is firmly cemented in a bottom-six role, as Drew O'Connor and Michael Bunting continue to see top-six opportunities with the Penguins' star centers.
