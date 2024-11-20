Puljujarvi scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Puljujarvi opened the scoring at 12:05 of the first period. It was his second goal in as many games, which is helping him maintain a bottom-six job even as the Penguins flounder near the bottom of the standings. The 26-year-old winger is at three goals, eight points, 32 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances this season.