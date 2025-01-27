Puljujarvi was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Puljujarvi was sent to the minors in mid-January, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after Evgeni Malkin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. Puljujarvi has made 25 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, racking up three goals, six assists, 43 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 11:35 of ice time. His role with the Penguins during his current stint in the NHL will likely depend on when Blake Lizotte (illness) and Bryan Rust (lower body) are cleared to return.