Puljujarvi is expected to sign an AHL professional tryout agreement this week, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Puljujarvi will be permitted to play in up to 25 AHL games while on a PTO with Wilkes-Barre Scranton. Formally, this will end his current NHL tryout deal, but the fact that he's stuck around the Penguins' organization this long suggests there is some mutual interest in eventually getting the winger signed to a two-way NHL contract.