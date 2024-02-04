Puljujarvi signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Puljujarvi has notched four goals and nine points in 13 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In 75 NHL appearances between Edmonton and Carolina last campaign, he supplied five goals, 11 assists, 125 shots on net and 139 hits. Puljujarvi should compete for a middle-six spot in the lineup with Pittsburgh.
