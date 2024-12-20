Puljujarvi was scratched for the 10th time in the last 11 games when he sat out Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Puljujarvi's exit from the lineup coincides with a span in which the Penguins have won eight of 11 contests. As such, it's tough to see the 26-year-old winger getting a chance until the team's fortunes turn sour. Puljujarvi has eight points, 34 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating over 21 outings in a bottom-six role this season.