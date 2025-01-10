Puljujarvi notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Puljujarvi got on the scoresheet against his former team, securing his first point since a goal Nov. 19 versus the Lightning. The 26-year-old winger cleared waivers Dec. 31, so he is still vulnerable to be sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton until he plays 10 games or spends 30 days on the NHL roster. This season, he has a modest nine points with 35 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances in a bottom-six role.