Hayes signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh.

Hayes scored just five goals and 14 points in the last two seasons but posted 32 goals and 64 points in two years just prior to that. The 28-year-old Massachusetts native will have to fight for an NHL roster spot with Pittsburgh's deep forward group. Should he secure one, he could see a bottom-six role with slightly more fantasy upside than he's had in the last couple years.