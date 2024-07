Huntington penned a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Huntington is a career minor leaguer, having yet to make his NHL debut after spending the last five years in the minors. Undrafted coming out of the QMJHL, the 25-year-old center did put up decent numbers with AHL Hershey this past season, generating 16 goals and 17 assists in 67 regular-season outings. At this point, Huntington figures to be little more than an organizational depth piece to help the Baby Pens.