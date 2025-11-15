Blomqvist (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Blomqvist was in the hunt to start the season with the Penguins, but was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. He will get plenty of playing time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and could find himself back in the NHL, if Tristan Jarry (lower body) continues his absence from the Pittsburgh lineup.