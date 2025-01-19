Blomqvist stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Blomqvist was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by the Penguins on Wednesday. He got the start in net Saturday on the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back set while Alex Nedeljkovic rested following his win against the Sabres on Friday. Blomqvist wasn't able to get the win, but his performance Saturday was a far better effort compared to his last NHL outing Nov. 11 against the Stars, when he allowed three goals on just eight shots. The 23-year-old holds a 3-6-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.53 GAA through nine NHL appearances.