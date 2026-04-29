Penguins' Joel Blomqvist: Called up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blomqvist was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Blomqvist will serve as the Penguins' No. 3 option in Game 6 on Wednesday. As such, the 24-year-old backstop shouldn't be expected to actually get into the game. Looking ahead to 2026-27, Blomqvist will need a strong training camp to earn a spot on the NHL roster for Opening Night.
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