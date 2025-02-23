Blomqvist will protect the home net against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Blomqvist allowed three goals on 17 shots in relief after Alex Nedeljkovic got the hook from Saturday's 8-3 loss to Washington. The 23-year-old Blomqvist has a 3-8-0 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 12 NHL appearances this season. The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 8-2 to Buffalo on Saturday.