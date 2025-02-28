Blomqvist stopped 21 of 22 shots in relief during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Blomqvist entered the game in the second period after Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled, and he looked stellar in relief, allowing just one goal and playing a significant role in the Penguins' late comeback that was capped by Evgeni Malkin's overtime winner. This was Blomqvist's first win since Nov. 8, as he had gone 0-5-0 with a 4.41 GAA and a .828 save percentage across six outings between those wins.