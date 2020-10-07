Blomqvist was drafted 52nd overall by the Penguins at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

One of Europe's better young goaltenders, Blomqvist raised his stock in a major way this past season. He was stellar (.931 save percentage in 34 games) for Karpat's Jr. team and he's off to a hot start this season in his first two contests. Blomqvist is highly athletic and calm in net. He has the natural instincts and athleticism to recover in those rare instances he finds himself out of position. Blomqvist was the starting goalie for Finland at the World U18 tournament this past year and is the leading contender to nab the No. 1 spot in the upcoming World Juniors.