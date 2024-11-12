Blomqvist gave up three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the first period of Monday's 7-1 loss to the Stars.

Dallas scored six times in the first period alone, and the goalie switch did nothing to provide a lift to the Penguins. Blomqvist is 1-4-0 over his last five starts, and through eight appearances on the season he sports a rough 3.61 GAA. but with a more respectable .904 save percentage.