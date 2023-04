Blomqvist signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Wednesday.

Blomqvist's deal kicks in for the 2023-24 season. He spent much of this campaign in Finland's Liiga, recording a 6-5-8 record, a 2.29 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 21 games with Karpat. He'll likely finish the season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and it's expected that's where the Penguins' top goalie prospect will spend the next year at least.