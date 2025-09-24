Blomqvist suffered a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, the team announced Wednesday.

Blomqvist was unlikely to make the Opening Night roster for the Penguins ahead of Tristan Jarry or Arturs Silovs, so this injury likely will have minimal impact on fantasy managers. Still, with Blomqvist sidelined, the Pens could give prospect Sergei Murashov a few extra minutes during preseason, which could see Blomqvist slide further down the organizational depth chart.