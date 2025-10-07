Blomvist (lower body) was placed on season-opening injured reserve on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Blomqvist is expected to be forced out of action for at least the first two weeks of 2025-26. The 23-year-old made 12 appearances last season for Pittsburgh, but failed to find a rhythm, resulting in a subpar 3.81 GAA and .885 save percentage. Blomqvist could still ultimately play himself into a backup role, but his absence will give Arturs Silovs the first crack behind Tristan Jarry.