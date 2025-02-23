Blomqvist turned aside 14 of 17 shots faced during Saturday's 8-3 home loss to the Capitals.

Blonqvist took the reins from Alex Nedeljkovic late in the second period after the Capitals poured on four goals in the middle frame. The 23-year-old Swede had been expected to start Sunday's matchup against the Rangers, but it's possible his relief appearance will shuffle the coaching staff's plans so fantasy managers should check for updates before puck drop.