Blomqvist surrendered four goals on 15 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.

After allowing three goals in relief of Alex Nedeljkovic in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals, Blomqvist was unable to make a timely save for his team in Sunday's loss. The Penguins were outshooting the Rangers 31 to nine after two periods, but Igor Shesterkin was stellar in the road crease. Blomqvist has struggled in his first NHL season -- he's conceded at least three goals in 11 of 13 appearances in 2024-25. Overall, the Finnish netminder owns a 3-9-0 record, .886 save percentage and 3.72 GAA.