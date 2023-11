Blomqvist was brought up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Blomqvist's promotion all but guarantees that Tristan Jarry (face) will not be available against the Kings on Thursday and that Magnus Hellberg will get the starting nod. The Penguins don't have a back-to-back on the short-term schedule, so Blomqvist is unlikely to get a start unless Jarry is out for a significant period of time.