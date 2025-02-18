Blomqvist was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Blomqvist spent the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with the Baby Pens, suiting up in three contests in which he went 1-1-1 while registering a .900 save percentage. With the Penguins resuming action with a back-to-back against the Capitals and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, look for Blomqvist to split the workload with Alex Nedeljkovic.