Blomqvist was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Blomqvist was recalled Thursday and backed up Magnus Hellberg when Tristan Jarry (eye) was unable to play against the Kings. Jarry will get the Saturday start versus the Sabres, with his return pushing Blomqvist off Pittsburgh's roster. Blomqvist was 4-2-0 with a 1.91 GAA and .920 save percentage in seven AHL games before his recall.