Blomqvist was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

With the Penguins eliminated from the playoffs, there is no reason to keep Blomqvist on the NHL roster. Having said that, even with the Baby Pens, the backstop figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Sergei Murashov. In 26 minor-league outings this season, Blomqvist is 16-5-4 with a .913 save percentage and one shutout.