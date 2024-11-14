Blomqvist was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Blomqvist is the odd-man out as the Penguins will now go with Alex Nedeljkovic and Tristan Jarry as their two goaltenders. Blomqvist was 3-5-0 with 3.61 GAA and a .904 save percentage in eight starts this season. The 22-year-old netminder will get more experience at the AHL level the rest of the way and could get recalled due to an injury or trade of either Nedeljkovic or Jarry.
