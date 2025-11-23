Blomqvist posted a 27-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 1-0 win over Providence on Saturday.

Blomqvist was making just his second start of the season since he recovered from a season-opening lower-body injury. The 23-year-old has allowed just one goal on 51 shots while winning both of his starts so far. He'll need time to get back up to speed, but his performance in the AHL could keep him from falling too far behind Sergei Murashov on the Penguins' organization depth chart.