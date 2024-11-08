Blomqvist is set to start on the road against Washington on Friday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Blomqvist is drawing a tough assignment. Washington is 9-3-0 and ranks fourth offensively with 4.08 goals per game. Blomqvist, who is making his first start since Oct. 29, has a 2-4-0 record, 3.47 GAA and .909 save percentage in six outings in 2024-25. He has lost his last three starts while allowing 12 goals on 127 shots (.906 save percentage) over that span.