Blomqvist stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Blomqvist received his first start since Oct. 29 and turned in a good effort against a strong team. The Capitals were able to wash away a 2-0 deficit, but the Penguins scored twice in the third period to secure the win. Blomqvist improved to 3-4-0 with a 3.25 GAA and a .913 save percentage over seven outings (six starts) this season, though this was just the second time he's held a team to two goals. Alex Nedeljkovic will likely be back between the pipes Monday versus the Stars, but Blomqvist could start during a back-to-back next weekend, assuming Tristan Jarry isn't recalled from his conditioning loan prior to then.