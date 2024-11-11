Blomqvist was the first goalie off Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Stars.
Blomqvist earned a solid win on the road against Washington on Friday, turning aside 32 of 34 shots (.941 save percentage). On the season, he's posted a 3-4-0 record, 3.25 GAA and .913 save percentage, and he'll attempt to remain effective in a second consecutive start Monday.
