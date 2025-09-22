Blomqvist will guard the road goal against Montreal on Monday in exhibition action, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Blomqvist will split the game with Sergei Murashov. The 23-year-old Blomqvist posted a 4-9-1 record with a 3.81 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 15 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. He will likely begin the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, as he is currently behind Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs on the Penguins' depth chart.