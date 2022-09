Blomqvist will play another season in Finland per Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Blomqvist was selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft and while he managed one game at the AHL level last season after the Finnish Liiga ended, he is back in his native land playing for Karpat. Blomqvist has allowed only three goals in 183 minutes this season, stopping 57 shots with a 2-0-1 record.