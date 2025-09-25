Blomqvist (lower body) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, the Penguins announced Thursday.

Blomqvist had a 4-9-1 record, 3.81 GAA and .885 save percentage across 15 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. He also had a 2.84 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 18 regular-season outings with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Blomqvist is projected to begin the upcoming campaign in the minors, provided he's healthy.