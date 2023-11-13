Ludvig (concussion) was on the ice for Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He's doing really well, he feels really good. He's had a number of skates on his own, this was the first team practice he joined us for. Right now, we're certainly really encouraged with the progress that he's made." per Pens Inside Scoop.

Ludvig is taking the next step in his recovery process by joining the team on the ice, though he hasn't been cleared for contact yet. Additionally, Ludvig won't be eligible to come off long-term injured reserve until Nov. 19 against Vegas. Even once given the all-clear, the youngster could struggle for minutes given the crowded blue line.