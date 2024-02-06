Ludvig (upper body) will be available to return Tuesday against Winnipeg.
Ludvig will be able to return Tuesday after missing the previous 11 games due to an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has seen an average of 11:34 of ice time per game and has only recorded one assist in 19 games to go along with 37 hits and 23 blocked shots. Having the youngster back will give Pittsburgh some more depth at the defensive position.
